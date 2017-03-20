Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Bond Prices Rise 1.1%

An issue of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.125% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2019. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $86.63 and were trading at $84.38 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

NM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded down 2.21% on Monday, reaching $1.77. 580,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The stock’s market cap is $196.41 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,220,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Navios Maritime Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,623,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navios Maritime Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,994,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Holdings by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

