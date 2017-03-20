National Grid plc (NGG) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on National Grid plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Argus raised National Grid plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of National Grid plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 282,736 shares. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $14,583,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $66,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

