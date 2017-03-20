Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Insider Michael A. Wekerle Buys 205,000 Shares

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) insider Michael A. Wekerle bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$653,950.00.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) traded up 1.090% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.245. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,290 shares. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.38 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc is a Canada-based financial technology company, which is focused on building a digital financial brand, Mogo. The Company’s technology platform provides consumers with access to responsible credit solutions. The Company leverages big data algorithms and the technologies to manage the customer experience.

