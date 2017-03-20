Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (MBH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) traded up 6.55% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,074 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 49.55 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.23. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 87.00.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of clay bricks, tiles and pavers. The principal activity of the Company is the management and administration of its subsidiary companies. The Company’s segments are Building materials and Landfill. The Company’s Building materials segment is engaged in the manufacture of bricks, tiles and building products being principally facing bricks and clay paviors at Blockleys, which is based in Telford, Shropshire; Charnwood, which is based in Shepshed, Leicestershire; Freshfield Lane, which is based in Danehill, West Sussex, and Michelmersh, which is based in Romsey, Hampshire.

