MeetMe Inc (MEET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MeetMe Inc (NDAQ:MEET) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MeetMe (NDAQ:MEET) traded up 3.565% on Monday, hitting $5.375. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,194 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $320.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. MeetMe has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

MeetMe Company Profile

MeetMe, Inc is a social media technology company that owns and operates the MeetMe mobile applications and meetme.com. The Company is a location-based social network for meeting new people both on the Web and on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets that facilitate interactions among users.

