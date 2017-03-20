Lithium X Energy Corp (LIX) Insider Brian Alexander Paes-Braga Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium X Energy Corp (TSE:LIX) insider Brian Alexander Paes-Braga bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

Brian Alexander Paes-Braga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Brian Alexander Paes-Braga bought 29,000 shares of Lithium X Energy Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,980.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Brian Alexander Paes-Braga bought 36,000 shares of Lithium X Energy Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,480.00.

