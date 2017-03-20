LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) CAO Margaret Mary Britton Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CAO Margaret Mary Britton sold 2,555 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $82,500.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. 135,291 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business earned $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.26 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 267.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,473,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,072,208 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 419,525 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,966,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

