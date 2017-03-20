L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Director Bradley Vizi Purchases 61,312 Shares

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Director Bradley Vizi acquired 61,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $805,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Bradley Vizi acquired 44,108 shares of L.B. Foster stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $608,690.40.

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) traded up 5.81% on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,359 shares. The stock’s market cap is $140.87 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. L.B. Foster Co has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of products and services for the rail, construction, energy and utility markets. The Company’s segments include Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its Rail Products segment provides a range of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry.

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.