Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Bond Prices Fall 1.1%

An issue of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) debt fell 1.1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7% coupon and will mature on May 15, 2019. The debt is now trading at $100.63 and was trading at $101.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded up 0.85% on Monday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,303 shares. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The stock’s market cap is $620.86 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 275,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 149.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

