Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 4,700 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 4,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 16,100 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $91,931.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) traded up 0.86% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 14,753 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.68. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

