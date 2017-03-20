Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Major Shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $2,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 13th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 4,200 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00.
  • On Thursday, March 9th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 18,066 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $109,841.28.
  • On Friday, January 13th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 1,690,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,478,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 131,500 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $696,950.00.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 110,617 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $564,146.70.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) traded up 2.574% on Monday, reaching $6.975. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,933 shares. The company’s market cap is $153.94 million. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6,913.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 206,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,310,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Feltl & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

