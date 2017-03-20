Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NDAQ:KALU) traded up 2.54% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 209,179 shares. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Your IP Address:

About Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.