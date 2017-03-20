Jocelyn Trottier Purchases 722 Shares of Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc (GDI) Stock

Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc (TSE:GDI) insider Jocelyn Trottier bought 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,913.00.

Shares of Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc (TSE:GDI) traded up 2.06% on Monday, reaching $16.88. 660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

GDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gdi Integrated Facility Services in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gdi Integrated Facility Services from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gdi Integrated Facility Services from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

