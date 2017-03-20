Jean-Pierre Chauvin Sells 62,385 Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Jean-Pierre Chauvin sold 62,385 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total value of C$433,575.75.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) traded up 5.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 694,174 shares. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.62.

GUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Clarus Securities raised Guyana Goldfields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

