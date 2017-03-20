Jason Cole Sells 4,930 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jason Cole sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $493,345.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,288.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jason Cole sold 666 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $53,426.52.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Jason Cole sold 3,772 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $301,797.72.

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Cole sold 549 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $36,837.90.

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded down 0.97% during trading on Monday, hitting $91.50. 654,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $100.40. The company’s market cap is $3.74 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post ($7.31) EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $87.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $129,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 170.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 482.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

