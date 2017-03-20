IXYS Co. (IXYS) Director S Joon Lee Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) Director S Joon Lee sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $65,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Joon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Joon Lee sold 19,060 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $253,879.20.

On Tuesday, March 7th, S Joon Lee sold 532 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $6,862.80.

On Monday, February 27th, S Joon Lee sold 500 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $6,455.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Joon Lee sold 18,968 shares of IXYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $245,066.56.

Shares of IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) traded up 3.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 244,307 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.97. IXYS Co. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IXYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of IXYS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,935,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IXYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC boosted its position in shares of IXYS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,163,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IXYS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IXYS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

