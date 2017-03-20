Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) CEO Eric L. Hausler Sells 59,185 Shares of Stock

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) CEO Eric L. Hausler sold 59,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,539,993.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) traded up 0.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 326,564 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Isle of Capri Casinos has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Isle of Capri Casinos had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Isle of Capri Casinos will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISLE shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isle of Capri Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos by 3,980.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Isle of Capri Casinos

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

