IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Insider Romeo R. Dizon Sells 2,811 Shares

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) insider Romeo R. Dizon sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $36,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) traded up 0.93% on Monday, hitting $14.04. 48,105 shares of the stock traded hands. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s market cap is $146.61 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.