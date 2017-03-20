Interface, Inc. (TILE) Insider Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 10,000 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) insider Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel T. Hendrix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $387,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $57,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $287,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $54,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $94,750.00.

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) traded down 2.87% on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 328,293 shares. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm earned $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. Interface’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Interface in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Interface by 69.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Interface by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interface by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 66,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sales of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile across the world. The Company markets its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company distributes its product through approximately two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors.

