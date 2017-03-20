Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Insider David S. Goone Sells 44,755 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 44,755 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,730,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) traded down 0.37% on Monday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,664 shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,969,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 551.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

