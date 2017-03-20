Instructure Inc (INST) Major Shareholder Sells $492,127.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) major shareholder Affiliates Fund Lp Openview II sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $492,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affiliates Fund Lp Openview II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Affiliates Fund Lp Openview II sold 60,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,315,200.00.

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) traded up 0.20% on Monday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,500 shares. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $717.88 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 208.06% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post ($1.31) earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several research firms have commented on INST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,118,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 463,692 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $32,115,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $13,099,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 333,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.