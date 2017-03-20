Insider Selling: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Major Shareholder Sells 476,991 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) major shareholder Stadium Capital Partners L. P sold 476,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,702,857.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,873,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,758.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) traded up 2.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 67,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s market capitalization is $92.84 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

