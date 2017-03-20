Insider Selling: Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) CEO Sells 5,023 Shares of Stock

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $142,703.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,456,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. 2,510,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Jabil Circuit’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Your IP Address:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 723,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.