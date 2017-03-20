Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (INST) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director William M. Conroy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) traded up 0.20% during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 197,500 shares. Instructure Inc has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $717.88 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 208.06% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. Instructure’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post ($1.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the third quarter valued at $444,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

