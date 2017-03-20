Insider Selling: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) CFO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) traded down 0.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 4,021,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth $435,000. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

