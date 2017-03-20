Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Director Sells 305,500 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Frank R. Martire sold 305,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $25,038,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,578 shares. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $151,680,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $803,000. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $682,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

