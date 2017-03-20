Insider Selling: Era Group Inc (ERA) CEO Sells 15,634 Shares of Stock

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) CEO Christopher Scott Bradshaw sold 15,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $184,012.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,653.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded down 3.11% on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 84,825 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $248.06 million. Era Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Era Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Era Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Era Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in Era Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.