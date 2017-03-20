Insider Selling: Catalent Inc (CTLT) Insider Sells 73,819 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) insider John R. Chiminski sold 73,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $2,112,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,813 shares. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Catalent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Catalent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Forward Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Catalent by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

