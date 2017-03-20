Insider Buying: Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Director Buys 6,432 Shares of Stock

Zedge Inc (NASDAQ:ZDGE) Director Howard S. Jonas bought 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,611.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,474.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zedge Inc (NASDAQ:ZDGE) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 15,011 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Zedge Inc has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc is a provider of content distribution platforms, centered on self-expression, enabling both creators looking to promote their content and consumers utilizing such content to express their identity, feelings, tastes and interests. The Company’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, ringtones, wallpapers, home screen application icons and notification sounds.

