Insider Buying: PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Director Purchases 2,600 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Director James Costos bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $99,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,476. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) traded down 1.73% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.86. 96,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $682.54 million. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 215.12% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement, and secondary advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors and governments. Its segment includes activities providing strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement and secondary advisory services.

