Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.03 per share, with a total value of $13,103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,655,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,150,212.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.38 per share, with a total value of $8,986,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.31 per share, with a total value of $8,911,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.31 per share, with a total value of $8,841,700.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,331 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.03 per share, with a total value of $8,168,334.93.

On Monday, March 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 52,682 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.19 per share, with a total value of $6,647,941.58.

On Thursday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.65 per share, with a total value of $8,655,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.47 per share, with a total value of $8,712,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.71 per share, with a total value of $8,729,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.81 per share, with a total value of $8,666,700.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) traded up 2.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,499 shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post $5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 51.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $60,858,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $13,612,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances.

