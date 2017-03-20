Insider Buying: Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE) Insider Acquires 7,900 Shares of Stock

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 7,900 shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,598.00.

The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 3,200 shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,520.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 4,000 shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 400 shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,384.00.

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) remained flat at $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $48.28 million. Canlan Ice Sports Corp has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (Canlan) focuses on the development, lease, acquisition and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. The Company’s segment is ice rink and recreational facilities, which consists of Ice and field, Food and beverage, Sports store, Sponsorship, Space rental, Tournament operations, Management and consulting fees and Oothers.

