Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP Matt Scribner Sells 2,500 Shares

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $184,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $356,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Scribner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $159,775.00.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,578 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $79.94.

Your IP Address:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inogen to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device weighing approximately 4.8 or seven pounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.