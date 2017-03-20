Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Director Yvon Charest Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Director Yvon Charest sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$2,124,000.00.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) traded down 1.70% on Monday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,107 shares. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.70.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

