HV Bancorp, Inc. (HVBC) CFO Joseph C. O’neill, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CFO Joseph C. O’neill, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $14,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,071 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) traded up 3.13% on Monday, reaching $14.18. 6,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and a PE ratio of 32.30.

