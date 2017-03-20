Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Director Mark D. Crawford Sells 2,500 Shares

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Mark D. Crawford sold 2,500 shares of Heritage Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $61,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,274.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) traded down 2.61% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 49,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $721.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Heritage Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Heritage Financial Corp Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area.

