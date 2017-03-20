Harry Joseph Fleming Purchases 25,000 Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Stock

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) CEO Harry Joseph Fleming bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,752,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,023.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) traded down 2.86% on Monday, hitting $1.70. 660,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 million and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business earned $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nobilis Health Corp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,861,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 302,340 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nobilis Health Corp by 74.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 258,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nobilis Health Corp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 61,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nobilis Health Corp by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.