Greif, Inc. (GEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. DA Davidson downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Greif from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,488 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Greif has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company earned $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Greif by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Greif by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth $891,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.