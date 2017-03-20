Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) CFO Sells $58,500.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 6,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 33,488 shares of the company traded hands. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm earned $119.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc, formerly BioFuel Energy Corp., is a real estate operator. The Company is involved in the purchase and development of land for residential use, construction lending and home building operations. The Company operates through two segments: land development and homebuilding services.

