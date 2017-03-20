GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Director Jeffrey Paul Berger Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Director Jeffrey Paul Berger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,771.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) traded down 2.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 2,187,317 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $491.82 million. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. GNC Holdings had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm earned $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of GNC Holdings from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GNC Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr raised shares of GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of GNC Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GNC Holdings by 34.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GNC Holdings by 155.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in GNC Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com.

