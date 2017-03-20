General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 21,650 shares of the company traded hands. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About General American Investors Co.

