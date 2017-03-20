General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson Sells 9,450 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $316,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spencer Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Spencer Davidson sold 6,000 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Spencer Davidson sold 400 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) traded up 0.0717% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.6341. 20,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.5220 and a beta of 1.18. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Your IP Address:

About General American Investors Co.

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.