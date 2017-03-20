Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.87 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group Plc’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) traded down 1.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,338 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 44.78 million. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.12.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc in a research note on Monday.

About Frenkel Topping Group Plc

Frenkel Topping Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of financial services advice. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing independent financial advice and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims. It offers independent financial advice for individuals in later life, as well as those under the supervision of the Court of Protection.

