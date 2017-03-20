Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) CFO Sells $396,000.00 in Stock

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) CFO Jason Ryan sold 12,500 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Jason Ryan sold 1,777 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $33,763.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jason Ryan sold 4,665 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $82,757.10.

Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) remained flat at $32.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 171,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 84.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Medicine Inc will post ($3.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the third quarter worth $221,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. The Company’s segment is the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its products provide genomic information about each patient’s individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted oncology therapies.

