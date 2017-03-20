Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) traded down 0.80% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 171,464 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.95 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is -425.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 99,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

