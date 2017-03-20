First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Apr 17 Dividend of $0.11 (FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a apr 17 dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,417 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector, including publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, yield corporations (YieldCos), pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries.

