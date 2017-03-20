Finsbury Food Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (FIF)

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 111.00. 428,940 shares of the company traded hands. Finsbury Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 139.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 140.74 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIF. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finsbury Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Finsbury Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Arden Partners Ltd reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finsbury Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Finsbury Food Group plc Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based bakery manufacturer. The Company is engaged in producing a range of cakes, bread and bakery snack products for retailers and the foodservice channel. The Company’s segments include UK bakery, Overseas and Group Operations. The Company’s UK Bakery segment manufactures and sells bakery products to the United Kingdom’s multiple grocers and foodservice sectors.

