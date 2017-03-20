Finish Line Inc (FINL) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) in a research note published on Friday. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered Finish Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.67 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finish Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital lowered Finish Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Finish Line in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a report on Friday, December 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,639 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Finish Line has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $673.30 million.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Finish Line will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $1,416,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Finish Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,924,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Finish Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,926,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 349,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Finish Line by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,766,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Finish Line by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

