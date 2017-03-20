Finisar Co. (FNSR) Director Robert Stephens Sells 3,016 Shares

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Director Robert Stephens sold 3,016 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $81,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Stephens sold 3,015 shares of Finisar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $88,249.05.

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 2,690,635 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.30. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $36.85.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Finisar had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Finisar Co. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.76 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 444,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

