Facebook Inc (FB) Director Jan Koum Sells 2,123,302 Shares

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Director Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.082% on Monday, hitting $139.955. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,017 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $404.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.067 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $140.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Vetr raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.41 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Facebook from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

